East Tennessee counties open heating shelters amid freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several counties in East Tennessee have opened heating and warming shelters for those who might not be able to get out of the cold. The move comes as East Tennessee is seeing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades.

Below, you will find a list of open heating shelters across East Tennessee:

Blount County

First Baptist Church of Maryville Open through 7 a.m. Monday Meals provided



Claiborne County

207 Montgomery St., Tazewell

Olde Church in Cumberland Gap

Tex Turner Arena on LMU campus

Cocke County

Each six volunteer fire departments

Hamblen County

West Main Street in Morristown

First Presbyterian Church Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the weekend



Knoxville

KARM Center 418 N. Broadway

Knoxville Salvation Army 409 N. Broadway



