East Tennessee counties open heating shelters amid freeze

Several counties in East Tennessee have opened heating and warming shelters for those who might not be able to get out of the cold.
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.(Source: MGN Images)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several counties in East Tennessee have opened heating and warming shelters for those who might not be able to get out of the cold. The move comes as East Tennessee is seeing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades.

Below, you will find a list of open heating shelters across East Tennessee:

Blount County

  • First Baptist Church of Maryville
    • Open through 7 a.m. Monday
    • Meals provided

Claiborne County

  • 207 Montgomery St., Tazewell
  • Olde Church in Cumberland Gap
  • Tex Turner Arena on LMU campus

Cocke County

  • Each six volunteer fire departments

Hamblen County

  • West Main Street in Morristown
  • First Presbyterian Church
    • Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the weekend

Knoxville

  • KARM Center
    • 418 N. Broadway
  • Knoxville Salvation Army
    • 409 N. Broadway

