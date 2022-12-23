East Tennessee to see rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze

Some East Tennessee homes will be seeing rolling blackouts as the area sees some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes will be seeing rolling blackouts as the area sees some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials.

Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee Valley Authority asked them to implement rolling blackouts.

The rolling blackouts will affect several areas across East Tennessee, power officials said. You can find detailed information on your area below, based off of what power companies have said.

Jefferson City

  • Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Knoxville Utilities Board

  • Temporary outages, no times listed

Oak Grove

  • Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Oak Ridge

  • Rolling 30-minute blackouts affecting 2% of customers

Piedmont

  • Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Rutledge

  • Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Sevier County

  • Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Officials added that the goal of the blackouts is to ensure that no areas see long-term outages. They also asked customers to make energy-saving choices, like avoiding running high-energy machines like washers and dryers, as well as lowering thermostats by a degree or two.

Those blackouts won’t affect critical loads like hospitals, however.

Officials said they are in contact with TVA and will update as things change.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

