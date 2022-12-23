Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it.

The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County.

“When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was a tree over there with a praying mantis nest in it,” Rebecca Howard said.

While the family hoped their own tree didn’t have a nest, they didn’t think much of it until Thursday morning.

“We bought it one week before Thanksgiving, and they must have hatched late Wednesday evening to Thursday morning,” Rebecca added. “I first saw one on our baseboard in our kitchen and then another on our dog treat container and then started looking around. I immediately freaked out when I saw five on our ceiling above the tree, then probably 15 on just one curtain panel!”

A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Rebecca said she immediately began trying to get rid of the praying mantis, but there were just too many.

“I had my husband come home early from work to help me throw the tree out,” Rebecca said. “I quickly and carefully took down the ornaments, and we tossed the tree outside.”

The family estimates they saw well over 100 praying mantises during the ordeal.

Despite the beauty and lovely fragrance of having a real Christmas tree, the family will stick to using an artificial tree next year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.