Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm.

On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show by loading in the fresh wood. It takes an entire truck load to get them through the next few days.

“We’re looking at ten chopping blocks per show and about two saw logs and that’ll vary. Our chopping wood all is 10 inches in diameter. Our sawing wood is 12 inches in diameter,” said Lumberjack Tyler Alden.

Where that wood goes next is a benefit for anyone trying to stay warm this winter. It goes in the free firewood bin that site right in the parking lot of the show.

“We use them, repurpose them and use them for different elements, different events in the show. And if we’re not able to do it for that it ends up out in our chipping out in the parking lot. It’s free firewood- first come first serve,” said Alden.

It’s all part of repurposing something that someone else can use. Especially in the cold just trying to stay warm.

“We actually have a number of regulars, local people that just know as well as some tourists that swing by and check it out on their way through and it it’s a good way for us to get rid of it and it helps some people out,” said Alden.

Lumberjacks said the wood does go fast and some people stock up all summer long in preparations for the winter.

If you need wood your best bet is to check the wood bin in the parking lot one hour before show time.

The show is located at Lumberjack Square near Wears Valley Road at the Pigeon Forge Parkway.

Here's the bin you find in the front parking lot at Lumberjack Square. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The firewood is located in a bin outside the show parking lot for anyone to get. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.