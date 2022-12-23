Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom.
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville.

Harville said evidence at the scene showed Joseph got in a fight with his father, 65-year-old Rick Joseph Hammond, when Rick ran into the bedroom and closed the door.

“The victim apparently forcibly entered the bedroom and was shot by his father one time in the upper body,” Harville said.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are helping the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

“Evidence collected will be reviewed by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney General’s Office,” Harville said.

Joseph’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

