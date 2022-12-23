Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher.

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive.

“Two males were injured in the crash, one with serious injuries that was transported to UT Medical Center,” Assenmacher said. “Northbound traffic is currently being diverted through the parking lot of the Green Acres Flea Market.”

