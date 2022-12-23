Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher.

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive.

“Two males were injured in the crash, one with serious injuries that was transported to UT Medical Center,” Assenmacher said. “Northbound traffic is currently being diverted through the parking lot of the Green Acres Flea Market.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Josh Heupel and staff welcome new 2023
Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day
The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries

Latest News

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive.
Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2
From black ice to frigid temps, not the best time to be on the highway.
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away
Stephen Spear of the Orianne Society
Ben tracks a double dose of really cold temps - plus some snow
According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo