Power outages reported across East Tennessee

Power outages
Power outages(KFYR-TV)
By William Dowling
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area.

The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report an outage.

You can check the Lenoir City Utilities Board here

You can check the KUB outage map here.

Those looking for a warm place to stay during the dangerous weather, The Salvation Army is opening a warming tent at 409 North Broadway in Knoxville. It will be open through Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph...
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
The First Alert Weather Days start with ice possible, then an ongoing dangerous wind chill into...
Spotty rain today ahead of polar air plunging into East Tennessee starting tonight

Latest News

Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves.
Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph...
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
A local non-profit received a donation to fund making bed’s for underprivileged kids.
Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves
The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while...
DOD: East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq