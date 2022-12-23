Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area.

The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report an outage.

You can check the Lenoir City Utilities Board here

You can check the KUB outage map here.

Those looking for a warm place to stay during the dangerous weather, The Salvation Army is opening a warming tent at 409 North Broadway in Knoxville. It will be open through Tuesday morning.

