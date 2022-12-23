Selection still good at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville

SEVERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another busy day at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Sevierville as people were out for some more holiday deals. The center said there was still plenty of selection as customers look to find that perfect gift.

We found deals for dad at Columbia, if you just need a gift, but not quite sure what, how about a bottle of cider from Tennessee Homemade Wines.

For the ladies in your life, the new collection from Vera Bradley may help you.

Expert shoppers at Tanger said if you just don’t know what to buy someone, gift cards are always an option.

“We have everything from shoes to cosmetics to outerwear. We have kids toys, we have the popular Disney Store. So we have everything you need for everyone on your list,” said Allie French with Tanger Outlet Center

The center does plan to open at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve, but they’ll close early at 6 p.m. They’ll reopen on Monday.

Tanger said gift cards are an option if you can't find the perfect gift. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Holiday shopping in one spot. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Vera Bradley at Tanger in Sevierville has this blanket to keep someone warm this winter. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

How about something to keep you warm from Columbia? (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Tennessee Homemande Wines has a selection of wines and ciders for someone on your list. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.