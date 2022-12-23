Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now.

The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide.

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions.

UPS announced a similar situation, saying services in some regions could be affected as well.

This once-in-a-generation winter storm is also causing significant travel problems this week.

Miles of highways are shut down, and according to FlightAware, more than 3,000 take-offs were canceled Friday because of inclement conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
18-year-old arrested in murder of Halls Rural King employee
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph...
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
Power outages
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

With only a few days to go, Tanger Outlets says they have plenty of selection in the stores.
Selection still good at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud shares left over firewood with the community.
Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud
NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, runs www.noradsanta.org, which tracks...
NORAD: Arctic blast won't derail Santa's travels
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails...
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won’t slow Santa’s travels
East Tennessee to see rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze