Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says

Daquan Moss
Daquan Moss(JIMS)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.

The whole incident allegedly happened in front of her son. The woman’s husband reportedly approached Moss afterwards and exchanged verbal blows with the suspect, who denied doing anything.

After the incident, law enforcement responded to the area and found Moss at the Waffle House nearby, the report said. Moss denied doing anything at the Weigel’s, but he matched the victim’s description, according to the report.

The suspect did not make any sexual advances, the report said, and was charged with simple assault.

