TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found himself in a bit of a sticky situation Thursday.

He was screening some checked baggage when one of the bags triggered an alarm, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The officer opened the bag and found two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

Upon closer inspection, the spokesperson reported, he found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
18-year-old arrested in murder of Halls Rural King employee
Power outages
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph...
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

With only a few days to go, Tanger Outlets says they have plenty of selection in the stores.
Selection still good at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud shares left over firewood with the community.
Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud
Guests at the East Tennessee's Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for...
CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas
Guests at the East Tennessee's Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for...
NICU babies dressed in their merry best