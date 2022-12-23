What restaurants are open on Christmas?
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Calhoun’s
- The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville
- Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Christmas Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Lenoir City, Oak Ridge
- Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. BUFFET ONLY
- Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg
- 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. both Christmas Eve & Day
Copper Cellar
- West-
- Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. BUFFET ONLY
- Cumberland Ave.
- CLOSED
Chesapeake’s
- Downtown
- Christmas Eve- 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Parkside Drive
- Christmas Eve- 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. BUFFET ONLY
- Gatlinburg
- Christmas Eve- 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day- 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Waffle House
- Open 24/7
Bravo! Italian Cafe
- Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Corner 16
- Middlebrook, Northshore
- Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Ruth’s Chris
- Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Shoney’s
- All East TN Locations
- Christmas Eve- 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Christmas- CLOSED
