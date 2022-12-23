What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee.

Calhoun’s

The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Christmas Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Lenoir City, Oak Ridge Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. BUFFET ONLY

Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. both Christmas Eve & Day



Copper Cellar

West- Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. BUFFET ONLY

Cumberland Ave. CLOSED



Chesapeake’s

Downtown Christmas Eve- 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Christmas Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Parkside Drive Christmas Eve- 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. BUFFET ONLY

Gatlinburg Christmas Eve- 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Christmas Day- 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.



Waffle House

Open 24/7

Bravo! Italian Cafe

Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Corner 16

Middlebrook, Northshore Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Ruth’s Chris

Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Shoney’s

All East TN Locations Christmas Eve- 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Christmas- CLOSED



