What restaurants are open on Christmas?

With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat.
(Pixabay (custom credit))
By WVLT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee.

Calhoun’s

  • The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville
    • Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Christmas Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Lenoir City, Oak Ridge
    • Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. BUFFET ONLY
  • Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg
    • 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. both Christmas Eve & Day

Copper Cellar

  • West-
    • Christmas Eve- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. BUFFET ONLY
  • Cumberland Ave.
    • CLOSED

Chesapeake’s

  • Downtown
    • Christmas Eve- 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    • Christmas Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Parkside Drive
    • Christmas Eve- 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    • Christmas Day- 10:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. BUFFET ONLY
  • Gatlinburg
    • Christmas Eve- 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    • Christmas Day- 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Waffle House

  • Open 24/7

Bravo! Italian Cafe

  • Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Corner 16

  • Middlebrook, Northshore
    • Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris

  • Christmas Eve & Day- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Shoney’s

  • All East TN Locations
    • Christmas Eve- 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Christmas- CLOSED

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
18-year-old arrested in murder of Halls Rural King employee
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph...
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
From black ice to frigid temps, not the best time to be on the highway.
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away

Latest News

With only a few days to go, Tanger Outlets says they have plenty of selection in the stores.
Selection still good at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud shares left over firewood with the community.
Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud
Christmas
A Season of Waiting and Watching
Daquan Moss
Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says