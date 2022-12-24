Bitter cold continues across the area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good Christmas Eve to you! It’s really cold once again with temperatures in the single digits and it feels even colder at times when the winds whip around.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Cold are continues to dominate much of the country and right here at home. A few flurries will continue to fly around today, but that won’t amount to much. Otherwise, just look for clouds and winds gusting up to 20 mph at times. Those gusts will keep it feeling like -1 to -11 degrees for much of the afternoon.

Still, dress in layers as you go out.

Overnight, look for a clearing sky with temperatures near 11 to start Christmas morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Christmas Day will start out a touch warmer with most locations in the teens with sunshine to help it feel a little nicer for the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 20s for the afternoon, but for any plans you may have the weather looks to be nice. Slightly warmer weather moves back in starting Monday and through the middle of next week.

As we ring in the New Year we are expecting temperatures in the middle 50s with a few showers possible. Stay warm and remember the 3 P’s: People, Pets, and Pipes as we see the coldest weather in quiet some time.

