Dobbs joins Titans while Cox earns Pro Bowl selection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans are in trouble at the quarterback position with QB-1, Ryan Tannehill fighting through an ankle injury.

Rookie Malik Willis has been Tannehill’s backup, but Tennessee brought in a little insurance in former Vol Josh Dobbs, and the VFL is absolutely glad to be back home.

“I obviously have a lot of friends in Nashville, by people I know in Nashville back in the state of Tennessee. It feels like home, really. I love Nashville I love visiting Nashville in the offseason. So it just feels right. Honestly, this is good to be here,” Dobbs said.

Speaking of VFLs, former Vol and Titans long snapper Morgan Cox has been named All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl.

For Cox, it marks his fifth career Pro Bowl selection. The 13th-year veteran was chosen for the game in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

He now joins Alvin Kamara as the only active VFLs with five Pro Bowl selections or more.

Selections for the Pro Bowl roster were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches with each group’s vote counting one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players.

Cox ranked third in the league for snaps in 2022 among long snappers, delivering 124 for the AFC South-leading Titans. He is widely regarded as one of the top long snappers in the league since entering the professional ranks in 2010.

The well-respected veteran was pivotal in making the long-snapper position up for selection. In 2019, he brought the idea of making the honor available to all teams’ snappers to the NFL’s competition committee, which went on to approve the change.

Prior to 2019, the long snapper was selected by the coaching staff that would be coaching the game. The 2023 edition of the Pro Bowl features a new format of action, now called the Pro Bowl Games.

The event now features the first-ever NFL Flag Football games and skills challenges on and off the field. All the action will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Feb. 5.

