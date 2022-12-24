Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials.

As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss.

The Red Cross was notified, and CCEMA officials urged people to avoid the area.

“Please keep this family in your prayers on this Christmas Eve,” officials said.

12-24-2022 @ 6:35 am Multiple agencies are on scene of a residential structure fire. The home is a total loss. Please... Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, December 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.