Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
The home was declared a total loss, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials.
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials.
As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss.
The Red Cross was notified, and CCEMA officials urged people to avoid the area.
“Please keep this family in your prayers on this Christmas Eve,” officials said.
