Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder weather continues as we head into your Christmas Day, but signs of change are on the way as we head into the New Year. We can expect plenty of sunshine ahead as we head to see friends and family, but as we get ready to ring in 2023 we may be dealing with our next chance of rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re looking at another bitter cold start for our Christmas morning as temperatures fall into the single digits and teens with mostly clear skies. The one positive we are seeing are the winds beginning to relax and that will continue through Christmas afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant for those traveling to see friends and family, just make sure to bundle up.

Highs will remain well below average as we are looking to top out in the upper 20s to near 30 for most locations. If you’re looking for warmer weather it’s on the horizon as we see a real pattern shift coming up for the second half of next week. We do have to get though some cold starts first as temperatures remain in the teens for Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak system is traveling in from the west Monday night into Tuesday and there is a chance we could see a few flurries or snow showers along the Plateau. Nothing of significance in terms of impact, but it will signify the change in pattern. Temperatures will begin to warm as we head into the middle of the week as we get closer to normal and eventually back above normal by late-week.

We are going from the 30s on Monday to upper 50s and even a few 60s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Unfortunately, that does come at the price of a few showers by next Saturday. Stay warm and have a Merry Christmas!

A cold Christmas, but temperatures warm heading into next week (WVLT)

