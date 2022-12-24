High-powered Vols geared up for Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee continues to prepare for their postseason clash with No. 7 Clemson on Friday, Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Redshirt-senior quarterback Joe Milton III, redshirt-junior wide receiver Bru McCoy and redshirt-senior tight end Jacob Warren met with members of the media to preview the bowl matchup ahead of the holiday weekend.

Gearing up for his fourth start as a Vol, Milton discussed the challenges presented by Clemson’s defensive unit and what the Big Orange will need to focus on to continue the success from the regular season in which Tennessee led the nation in scoring (47.3) and total offense (538.1). “Their front seven, their whole defense, in general, is a great defense,” Milton said. “

Milton added, “They play fast, they play smart, they all play together. I feel like personally we have to block well, fix the run assignments that we have throughout the week. Make sure we understand what’s going on, making sure we can do it all the way around, running and passing the ball. Just being an efficient office and taking care of the ball.”

In addition to confirming his intentions to return for the 2023 season, McCoy also praised the ACC Champion Tiger defense in his comments on Wednesday and spoke to the opportunity to face an uncommon opponent. “Super physical, they play fast, they play aggressive, super well-coached,” McCoy said.

“They disguise coverages well, they move well, they play sideline to sideline, they’re going to scramble to the ball and they’re going to compete. I’m excited just to go out and play a team we wouldn’t normally get to play,” he continued. “It’s a good team, and you can tell on film it’s going to be competitive. They got guys down, we do too, but I still think the products on the field will be super competitive. It will be a fun game.”

The Vols arrive in South Florida on Christmas Day. WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo will begin his coverage from Miami on Monday, Dec. 26. Be sure to tune in to our Big Orange Bowl preview special on Thursday, Dec. 29 as we breakdown the battle and welcome special guests down in South Florida.

