Neighboring business reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Nearby business owner did not know a shooting happened behind the strip mall, until he accidentally saw the victim
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the deadly Rural King shooting in Knox County. That suspect is now behind bars.

Authorities said they have arrested 18-year-old Larry McBee Jr. McBee is accused of killing a Rural King employee and driving off. Authorities finally tracked him down and arrested him at 3:38 a.m. Friday morning.

“I’m glad the outcome came the way that it did,” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

McBee is charged with second-degree murder after investigators said he shoplifted at the Rural King in Halls and fatally shot one of the employees in the store.

Authorities searched for McBee for about 15 hours before finding him and arresting him at a home on McDonald Road in Knoxville. Spangler could not confirm if it was McBee’s home.

“Once we put it out on social media, then we started getting some leads to look at and follow up on,” Spangler said. “That’s kind of how it all started. And with the help of not only Blount County but Grainger County, getting information from them as well, it helped out.”

The shooting happened at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning, but most people in the area did not know what was going on. That includes the co-owner of the neighboring business, Smoke Pit Cigars & Tobacco, who said he wasn’t tipped off until one of Rural King’s employees went into his store.

“The lady from next door came over, and she’s telling stuff that happened,” Reuben Stansberry, co-owner of the cigar shop, said. “But, she was all tore up, I couldn’t understand what she said.”

Around 11:30 a.m., Stansberry figured out exactly what was going on.

“We expected a shipment to come in,” Stansberry said. “I went back and opened the door and I saw the body laying out there. I shut the door and came back in.”

Rural King officials declined to comment on the situation.

The victim was 22 years old. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has not released his name yet.

McBee is being held at the Roger Wilson Detention Facility in Knoxville and has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

