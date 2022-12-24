TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts

Mayor John Cooper has asked the Titans to no longer play at noon on Saturday.
WSMV Mayor John Cooper
WSMV Mayor John Cooper
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state.

In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Friday morning that rolling blackouts would be conducted for people all across the state. The blackouts were issued in an effort to stabilize the power grid, which according to the Nashville Electric Service’s Vice President of Operations Jack Baxter, were successful in preventing further grid damage.

The blackouts were paused Friday afternoon but were reinstated on Saturday morning.

Mayor Cooper asked the game be postponed in solidarity with thousands of Tennesseans experiencing blackouts.

WSMV has reached out to the Titans for a comment and is waiting for a response.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
Power outages
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
Larry McBee, 18
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph...
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

Latest News

Power crews work overnight to restore outages
Rolling blackouts continue in East Tenn. counties
Clear start to Wednesday.
Bitter cold continues across the area
A home was destroyed after a fire in Cocke County, according to Emergency Management officials.
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
Dobbs joins Titans while Cox earns Pro Bowl selection