TN mayor urges Titans to postpone game amid rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game Saturday afternoon amid electricity concerns across the state.

In a recent tweet, Mayor Cooper suggested that all non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. This includes the Titans, who he asked to postpone their noon game against the Texans.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Friday morning that rolling blackouts would be conducted for people all across the state. The blackouts were issued in an effort to stabilize the power grid, which according to the Nashville Electric Service’s Vice President of Operations Jack Baxter, were successful in preventing further grid damage.

The blackouts were paused Friday afternoon but were reinstated on Saturday morning.

Mayor Cooper asked the game be postponed in solidarity with thousands of Tennesseans experiencing blackouts.

WSMV has reached out to the Titans for a comment and is waiting for a response.

