Trashing your Christmas tree

Are you wondering what to do with your tree when Christmas is over?
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed.

Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close to the curbside and away from the roadway is the safest place.

“Sometimes they just don’t put it close enough to the curb or they put it too close to other objects,” Stahlke said.

Officials advised people to remove lights and Christmas decorations from the tree. Artificial trees are considered bulk rubbish and have a routine pick-up schedule.

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(WVVA)

Avoid piling additional trash onto your Christmas tree, as this may impede the view of neighbors exiting their driveway.

“Piling too much stuff up can fall over into the road while you’re on to the sidewalk, but as far as the truck goes, I mean if you’re several feet high, four, five-feet high even, that’s not going to be a problem,” Stahlke said.

If you live in Knox County, you can take advantage of the County’s Tree-Cycling program. City residents can leave trees at one of the Knox County convenience centers.

You can find the Knox County convenience centers on its official website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
18-year-old arrested in murder of Halls Rural King employee
Power outages
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph...
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire.
3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire
trashing your tree
First Alert Day in effect through Saturday with extreme wind chills
Biter cold night ahead, winds slowly ease Saturday afternoon
Ben's tracking continued freezing temps through at least Monday
Ben's tracking continued freezing temps through at least Monday