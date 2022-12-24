Trashing your Christmas tree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed.

Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close to the curbside and away from the roadway is the safest place.

“Sometimes they just don’t put it close enough to the curb or they put it too close to other objects,” Stahlke said.

Officials advised people to remove lights and Christmas decorations from the tree. Artificial trees are considered bulk rubbish and have a routine pick-up schedule.

Christmas Tree (WVVA)

Avoid piling additional trash onto your Christmas tree, as this may impede the view of neighbors exiting their driveway.

“Piling too much stuff up can fall over into the road while you’re on to the sidewalk, but as far as the truck goes, I mean if you’re several feet high, four, five-feet high even, that’s not going to be a problem,” Stahlke said.

If you live in Knox County, you can take advantage of the County’s Tree-Cycling program. City residents can leave trees at one of the Knox County convenience centers.

You can find the Knox County convenience centers on its official website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.