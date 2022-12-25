Dollywood closes for holiday weekend, delays open on Monday

The park will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26.
Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause damage.

Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23.

Park officials also delayed the reopening on Monday, Dec. 26 to 1 p.m., to allow staff to prepare for guests.

“We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” Dollywood officials said.

Stay up to date by downloading the WVLT First Alert Weather app or online here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What restaurants are open on Christmas?
Power crews work overnight to restore outages
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

We'll see plenty of sunshine, but highs in the 20s Christmas Day
Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted
A family in Cocke County is without a home on Christmas Eve after a fire.
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve