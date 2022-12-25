‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, a family of four from Cocke County lost their home on Salem Road to a fire early Christmas Eve morning.

The home belonged to Caleb and Kylie Shaw, a family with a 3-year-old and 18-month-old son and their two dogs.

According to Kylie, they moved into the house in February, ready to celebrate their first Christmas together, but that all changed when Caleb went to the bathroom at 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve and noticed a fire had begun, quickly spreading across the house.

“I run back in the bedroom and told her that the house was on fire, that we needed to get out, so she grabbed both of the boys and we headed out the door and got in the vehicle,” Caleb said.

A home was destroyed after a fire in Cocke County, according to Emergency Management officials. (Cocke County Emergency Management Agency)

Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency and other agencies were on the scene to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss by 6:30 a.m.

CCEMA officials teamed up with Cocke County Emergency Responders Association and the Greeneville Light and Power to make sure the family has presents for Christmas morning, a job dubbed “Operation Santa.”

“There WILL be a Christmas tomorrow morning,” CCEMA officials said.

Kylie said she was just grateful that her family is safe.

“I just wanted to make sure we all got out; nobody got hurt. I didn’t care about the material stuff at the time. I’m just thankful we all got out,” Kylie said.

