‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve

The Shaw family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve.
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, a family of four from Cocke County lost their home on Salem Road to a fire early Christmas Eve morning.

The home belonged to Caleb and Kylie Shaw, a family with a 3-year-old and 18-month-old son and their two dogs.

According to Kylie, they moved into the house in February, ready to celebrate their first Christmas together, but that all changed when Caleb went to the bathroom at 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve and noticed a fire had begun, quickly spreading across the house.

“I run back in the bedroom and told her that the house was on fire, that we needed to get out, so she grabbed both of the boys and we headed out the door and got in the vehicle,” Caleb said.

A home was destroyed after a fire in Cocke County, according to Emergency Management officials.
A home was destroyed after a fire in Cocke County, according to Emergency Management officials.(Cocke County Emergency Management Agency)

Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency and other agencies were on the scene to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss by 6:30 a.m.

CCEMA officials teamed up with Cocke County Emergency Responders Association and the Greeneville Light and Power to make sure the family has presents for Christmas morning, a job dubbed “Operation Santa.”

“There WILL be a Christmas tomorrow morning,” CCEMA officials said.

Kylie said she was just grateful that her family is safe.

“I just wanted to make sure we all got out; nobody got hurt. I didn’t care about the material stuff at the time. I’m just thankful we all got out,” Kylie said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
Power outages
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
Power crews work overnight to restore outages
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

Latest News

We'll see plenty of sunshine, but highs in the 20s Christmas Day
Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire.
3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire
Patterson has 5-year-old twins and her 16-year-old son in the car with her. She's been doing...
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71