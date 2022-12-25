Ja Morant unveils first signature shoe

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wait is over for fans of Ja Morant who want to see his first ever signature shoe.

Morant shared the design for the Ja 1, his design in collaboration with Nike.

The shoes will be available beginning in April 2023.

Morant is the latest NBA star to receive a signature shoe, joining superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
A family in Cocke County is without a home on Christmas Eve after a fire.
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Latest News

WSMV Mayor John Cooper
Titans delay game amid rolling blackout concerns
Dobbs joins Titans while Cox earns Pro Bowl selection
Joe Milton
High-powered Vols geared up for Orange Bowl
Tennessee Titans hoping to keep spot in AFC South