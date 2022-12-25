Staying cold for Monday, warmer weather to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got another frigid night on the way with a cold afternoon in store for Monday, but the good news is warmer weather is on the horizon by late week. A quick chance for some wintry weather returns Monday afternoon into the evening, but we’re looking at a better chance of rain arriving as we ring in 2023.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly as we head through the overnight thanks to mostly clear skies. Winds have turned out of the south west and that means a slightly warmer start for Monday morning and also the return of some moisture. Many areas are waking up in the teens for Monday morning as clouds build in during the afternoon.

As the clouds build in a weak area of low pressure is pushing in from the north and as it does so it could throw just enough moisture in to produce flurries or snow showers into the afternoon. We’ll get close to the freezing mark for the afternoon and that will depend a lot on how much sun we see in the morning before the clouds roll in. The snow won’t amount to much but some areas could pick up a quick dusting where it does fall.

LOOKING AHEAD

Once we get past Monday our attention turns to a pattern change for the rest of the week. Both overnights and afternoons begin to warm with many areas in the middle 20s though Wednesday morning before we dip back above freezing for night time temperatures. Afternoons become more normal as lower 50s return by Wednesday and even the chance of lower 60s by New Year’s.

Rain does look to become more of a factor heading into Friday night and during New Year’s Eve. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but at least we begin to thaw out as we move over the next few days.

We warm things up, but rain returns for New Years (WVLT)

