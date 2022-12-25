Volunteers deliver meals to homebound seniors for Christmas morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Mobile Meals, a program in East Tennessee that delivers meals to homebound seniors, had the most anticipated need, with over 700 seniors being served on Christmas morning.

Sara Keel, the community engagement manager at Mobile Meals, said the volunteers had several different routes in Knoxville that were important to the success of the program.

“We have over 70 routes going out across the county and somewhere between 100 and 150 volunteers,” Keel said.

Only four more days to donate holiday gift bags for homebound seniors! With your help, we can make every senior's... Posted by Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging on Monday, December 5, 2022

This Christmas was challenging for seniors dealing with rolling blackouts and cold temperatures. Karla Matteson, a volunteer at Mobile Meals, said checking in with her clients was an important part of what she does.

“We have several people who are on limited income, so I’ve made sure that they were warm and weren’t keeping their heat down too low to try and save some money,” Matteson said.

The seniors not only got a warm meal, but they also received a Christmas present.

You can learn more about Mobile Meals by visiting its official website.

