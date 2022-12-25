Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Saturday following a water main break, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour.

Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls.

Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie Somerville confirmed to WVLT News the weather caused issues with their water pipes and they were assessing the situation.

“Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is experiencing electrical utility failures and we are assessing the implications,” Somerville said. “We are not seeing an interruption in patient care but at this time, visitation is suspended.”

This is a developing story.

