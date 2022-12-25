Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted

Knox County Dispatch was told to divert calls from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center following a water main break, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break...
Knoxville fire crews responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a water main break on Christmas Eve(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Saturday following a water main break, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour.

Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls.

Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie Somerville confirmed to WVLT News the weather caused issues with their water pipes and they were assessing the situation.

“Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center is experiencing electrical utility failures and we are assessing the implications,” Somerville said. “We are not seeing an interruption in patient care but at this time, visitation is suspended.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release, the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early twenties.
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
Power outages
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
Power crews work overnight to restore outages
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

Latest News

A family in Cocke County is without a home on Christmas Eve after a fire.
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
We'll see plenty of sunshine, but highs in the 20s Christmas Day
Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire.
3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire