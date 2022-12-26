911 audio issues reported in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WVLT) - Verizon customers are having audio issues when trying to call 9-1-1 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District.

Executive Director Lynn Campbell says Verizon customers are having “dead air space” when trying to dial 9-1-1.

Campbell says the problem has been reported to Verizon Wireless and they are working to resolve the issue.

If you cannot get through on the emergency line, you can contact the non-emergency line at (423) 272-7121

Campbell says other communication districts in the state are reporting the same issue.

