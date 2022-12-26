911 audio issues reported in Hawkins County

If you cannot get through on the emergency line, you can contact the non-emergency line at (423) 272-7121
FILE — Hands type on a cell phone in this undated file photo.
FILE — Hands type on a cell phone in this undated file photo.(KEYC, File)
By William Dowling
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WVLT) - Verizon customers are having audio issues when trying to call 9-1-1 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District.

Executive Director Lynn Campbell says Verizon customers are having “dead air space” when trying to dial 9-1-1.

Campbell says the problem has been reported to Verizon Wireless and they are working to resolve the issue.

If you cannot get through on the emergency line, you can contact the non-emergency line at (423) 272-7121

Campbell says other communication districts in the state are reporting the same issue.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
A family in Cocke County is without a home on Christmas Eve after a fire.
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Latest News

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Dora St. Christmas morning.
One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire
Nashville Christmas bombing
Communities recovering two years after Nashville Christmas bombing
Cold with a few snow showers Monday afternoon
Staying cold for Monday, warmer weather to end the week
We'll see plenty of sunshine, but highs in the 20s Christmas Day
Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon