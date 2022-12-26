Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

Guests can enjoy live entertainment and the City of Gatlinburg’s fireworks while at the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Anakeesta FILE
Anakeesta FILE(Anakeesta)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You’re in luck — Anakeesta is staying open to offer guests a spot to ring in the new year!

The park will offer extended hours on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.

“Guests ringing in the new year at Anakeesta will enjoy the stunning lights of our Enchanted Christmas experience in Arctic Alley, a custom animation show on our 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, and daily live entertainment with Kringle’s Karols and Jolly the Juggling Elf,” an Anakeesta spokesperson said.

Officials said that guests wanting the best view of the Gatlinburg fireworks and live entertainment from The Warman trio should go to the deck of the Smokehouse restaurant, located in the Firefly Village.

The City of Gatlinburg’s fireworks will begin at midnight and viewing them is included in general admission into Anakeesta, a spokesperson said.

Additional information about Anakeesta can be found here.

