CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several people are believed to have died in a house fire Monday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire happened in the early hours of the morning on the 4300 block of Plateau Road, according to CCSO officials. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully in flames, a release stated.

“No foul play is suspected however, it is believed that several have perished in the fire. At this time it is believed that 4 adults and 2 children tragically died in this fire,” the release said.

Several agencies, including the Emergency Management Agency, along with CCSO and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene with the Cumberland County Fire Department and Cumberland County Rescue Squad.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

