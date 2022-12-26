Ceiling collapse injures firefighter after Christmas Eve fire in Powell community

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Christmas Eve in the Powell community and a firefighter was injured during the overhaul process.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A firefighter was injured after a ceiling collapsed on him during the overhaul process following a house fire on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesman Jeff Bagwell.

Crews responded to the house on Overton Lane and found fire coming from the back of the house as well as the roof.

Crews stopped the fire from spreading throughout the house and were able to save some of the resident’s belongings including some wrapped Christmas presents.

After the fire was put out, one firefighter was injured while searching the home to see if there was any fire left.

“During the overhaul operation of the incident on Overton Ln this evening, one firefighter had ceiling construction materials collapse on him, briefly pinning him against some furniture in the room,” Bagwell said.

Bagwell told WVLT News the firefighter was released from the hospital and planned to return to work on Thursday.

“Our crews worked really hard under some extreme weather conditions,” Bagwell said. “Please remember this family as they deal with this tragedy during the holidays.”

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

