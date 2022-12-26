‘Christmas miracle’ Army serviceman’s dog is found after it went missing 5 days ago

After an army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this...
After an army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.

“I’m so incredibly thankful and will never forgot,” said Ross Downum, owner of the dog “Hunter” who went missing on Dec. 17.

Downum’s dog is special to the U.S. Army captain. Downum suffered a stroke in May and will now medically retire from the Army. He said adopting Hunter, helped him get through it all.

“I’m not kidding when I said that he probably saved me more than I saved him. He’s always been there for me, he’s been my right hand man every step I go. Every time I’m with him, I’m positive and in a good mind set. He’s always there for me,” said Downum.

Downum took his dog hunting in southern Kansas just a week ago, but once Hunter heard gunshots he took off and didn’t come back. Downum said he searched the area near Greensburg, Kansas for days. He said he was devastated because he was leaving to go to California for the holiday and knew Hunter would be by himself in the cold weather.

Downum posted to social media hoping someone would see Hunter. And then, just five days later on Christmas Eve, Hunter got a call from someone saying they found the dog 15 miles away from the hunting location.

“I will never forget the hospitality, generosity, people taking time out of their days and their holiday season to come out and help a complete stranger find his dog out in the snow. I’m just blown away and can’t say thank you enough,” said Downum.

The two are still waiting to be reunited as Downum is heading back to Kansas from California but he said he knows Hunter’s being taken care of. He said he’s thankful that after everything this year, he received this one Christmas miracle.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
A family in Cocke County is without a home on Christmas Eve after a fire.
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Latest News

Light snow showers this afternoon
Staying cold today with a few snow showers
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
FILE — Hands type on a cell phone in this undated file photo.
911 audio issues continue in Hawkins County
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Some Verizon customers are having audio issues when 911 in Hawkins County, according to...
911 audio issues continue in Hawkins County