‘Christmas miracle’ Army serviceman’s dog is found after it went missing 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the owner received a phone call he’d been praying for.

“I’m so incredibly thankful and will never forgot,” said Ross Downum, owner of the dog “Hunter” who went missing on Dec. 17.

Downum’s dog is special to the U.S. Army captain. Downum suffered a stroke in May and will now medically retire from the Army. He said adopting Hunter, helped him get through it all.

“I’m not kidding when I said that he probably saved me more than I saved him. He’s always been there for me, he’s been my right hand man every step I go. Every time I’m with him, I’m positive and in a good mind set. He’s always there for me,” said Downum.

Downum took his dog hunting in southern Kansas just a week ago, but once Hunter heard gunshots he took off and didn’t come back. Downum said he searched the area near Greensburg, Kansas for days. He said he was devastated because he was leaving to go to California for the holiday and knew Hunter would be by himself in the cold weather.

Downum posted to social media hoping someone would see Hunter. And then, just five days later on Christmas Eve, Hunter got a call from someone saying they found the dog 15 miles away from the hunting location.

“I will never forget the hospitality, generosity, people taking time out of their days and their holiday season to come out and help a complete stranger find his dog out in the snow. I’m just blown away and can’t say thank you enough,” said Downum.

The two are still waiting to be reunited as Downum is heading back to Kansas from California but he said he knows Hunter’s being taken care of. He said he’s thankful that after everything this year, he received this one Christmas miracle.

