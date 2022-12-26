Delta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville


(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Delta flight that was enroute from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville on Monday, Dec. 26.

According to Flight Aware, the plane departed Atlanta at 8:46 a.m. ET and landed in Nashville at 8:47 a.m. CT for a total travel time of just over one hour.

The flight crew received a notification of a possible engine issue and as a precaution, they elected to divert to Nashville. According to Delta, the aircraft landed without incident.

Delta said they would be sending another aircraft to pick up those passengers and customers to continue their flight.

Delta said the total flight delay would be three hours and 30 minutes. Delta added 185 passengers were on board and six crew members were on board.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says

Latest News

Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
Raylan Clifton got the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
Slick roads likely this morning
First Alert for slick morning commute, warmer temperatures on the way
No. 6 Tennessee went through its first full practice at Barry University on Monday morning as...
Vols begin practice in Miami ahead of Orange Bowl