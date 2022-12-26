Fort Sanders back to normal operations following water main break

Knox County Dispatch was told to divert calls from Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center following a water main break Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center was back to normal operations Sunday afternoon after a water main break caused power outages in some parts of the hospital.

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the center Saturday, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour.

Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls.

Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie Somerville confirmed to WVLT News the weather caused issues with their water pipes and they were assessing the situation.

“Some of the electrical systems and backup generators were affected by the flooding and some parts of the hospital experienced power outages,” Somerville said. “Teams worked overnight to bring the hospital back to normal operations. We are open as usual for patient care and visitation.”

