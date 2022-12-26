Four taken to hospital following East Knoxville house fire

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. When crews arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second-story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.

Additionally, a third person was rescued by crews while the fire was being put out. All three were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time, the release said.

One firefighter, Chris Patterson, was also taken to the hospital. Patterson spent the holiday in the hospital.

On Saturday Patterson was visited by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. She said he was on the mend and in good spirits.

“I am so thankful for the KFD firefighters who train and work to save lives every day,” Kincannon said.

On Sunday, KFD Assistant Chief Brent Seymour said Patterson was able to complete some physical therapy and was humbled by the show of support from his community.

Seymour also said that one of the residents was transferred to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

KFD officials ruled the fire an accident because there were items against a wall heater that caught fire when the unit was turned on.

“We ask everyone, especially those living in homes with wall heaters, to please make sure these heaters have adequate space in front and that nothing is touching the metal surface of the heater,” KFD officials said.

The heater will turn on if the weather is cold enough and might cause a fire if there is not enough space.

