Frozen pipes cause massive apartment flood, displace residents on Christmas

By Christyn Allen
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People at a Maryville apartment complex are left without a place to stay after pipes burst in several buildings, flooding their homes Christmas morning.

Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several buildings froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes.

“I was sitting on the couch, and I started to hear fire alarms going off,” said Kalynn Kirchoff, a resident at Laurel Branch. “They had been going off all day with other residents, and I came in here to my bedroom, and my bedroom was completely underwater.”

Other residents had similar experiences.

“When I got here, I came walking up to the door, and there was water flowing out the front door,” said Charles Clifton.

Because of the water damage, power to many buildings in the complex had to be shut off. Firefighters told residents it was not safe to stay in damaged buildings because, in addition, to having no power, there were also no sprinkler systems or working fire alarms.

Residents told WVLT News they had not been offered an alternative place to stay or any timeline of when their apartments will be livable again.

“Right now, it’s very chilly because there’s no electricity, heat - nothing,” said Kirchoff. “I can’t even begin to clean up anything because there’s no electricity.”

WVLT News tried to contact Laurel Branch’s management group, Royal American but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

