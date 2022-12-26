One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire

One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire by their family members Sunday morning.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning.

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning.

One person was also rescued from the house by family members before crews arrived, according to KFD Assistant Chief Brent Seymour.

“Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze and began overhaul operations,” Seymour said. “An ambulance was immediately summoned for the victim and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.”

Seymour said fire investigators determined the fire was an accident.

No other injuries were reported and the Red Cross was helping the family.

