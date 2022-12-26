Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced.

When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.

“Crews worked really hard in some terrible freezing conditions, again, but the house sustained heavy damage,” officials said.

Officials also stressed the importance of smoke alarms.

“This is a great reminder to make sure those detectors are working properly and the batteries are fresh,” officials said. “You never know when your life could depend on a 9V battery!”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.