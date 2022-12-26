From snow to the 60s in this wild year-end pattern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Up, up, and away. After the coldest weather in years, we’re bound to warm substantially heading into the New Year.

First, though, we’re getting sticking snow from the southern edge of a weak Clipper. Many will have between a coating and an inch of snow. Most are somewhere in the middle.

While there are a couple of chilly days lying in wait, soon we’ll say hello to 60 degrees!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Did you see snow flying or sticking Monday? Extremely dry air off the edge of the Cumberland Plateau insured a ‘dry snow,’ and many only saw flurries through early afternoon - and a lot of clouds. That kept us from warming but tonight will not be as cold.

Road should be 'okay' but could be slick in spots. (WVLT)

Snow sticks through the Tennessee River Valley. Untreated areas average between half-an-inch and some will see around an inch. While this could cause some spotty travel delays, roads that have been treated are generally ‘okay’ to drive on.

On to Tuesday: the snow is done falling! By 10 or 11 o’clock in the morning, we are back above 32 degrees. That will be more than 100 hours continuously below freezing!

The sun is back in spurts and we hit a high in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We quickly warm up into the 50s by the middle of the week with lots of sunshine!

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking temperatures near 60 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It looks like we could see scattered showers starting Friday night and lingering into the morning on New Year’s Day.

