Staying cold today with a few snow showers

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
Light snow showers this afternoon
Light snow showers this afternoon(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another cold day, but warmer temperatures are on the way! A few light snow showers move in this afternoon as well before the warmth arrives.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up in the low to mid-teens this morning. Highs will finally get to near freezing at 32 degrees this afternoon. A weak system arrives today bringing clouds and light snow showers. Most of those snow showers arrive this afternoon. While we will see flurries fly this afternoon, we might not see a lot of it to accumulate. Some of us could get a light dusting to about 0.5″.

Snowfall accumulation
Snowfall accumulation(WVLT)

Flurries linger overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll finally get above freezing Tuesday afternoon with a high near 42 degrees. We quickly warm up into the 50s by the middle of the week with lots of sunshine!

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking temperatures near 60 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It looks like we could see scattered showers starting Friday night and lingering into the morning on New Year’s Day.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
A family in Cocke County is without a home on Christmas Eve after a fire.
‘I’m just thankful we all got out’ | Family loses house to fire on Christmas Eve
A report outlined the details of the Gatlinburg fire on Oct. 9
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Latest News

Cold with a few snow showers Monday afternoon
Staying cold for Monday, warmer weather to end the week
We'll see plenty of sunshine, but highs in the 20s Christmas Day
Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon
A cold start to the week, but warmer weather isn't far behind
We've got another frigid night on the way with a cold afternoon in store for Monday
Temperatures remain cold for Christmas
Frigid start Christmas morning, more sunshine ahead for the afternoon