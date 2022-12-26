Staying cold today with a few snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another cold day, but warmer temperatures are on the way! A few light snow showers move in this afternoon as well before the warmth arrives.

WVLT First Alert Weather app

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are waking up in the low to mid-teens this morning. Highs will finally get to near freezing at 32 degrees this afternoon. A weak system arrives today bringing clouds and light snow showers. Most of those snow showers arrive this afternoon. While we will see flurries fly this afternoon, we might not see a lot of it to accumulate. Some of us could get a light dusting to about 0.5″.

Snowfall accumulation (WVLT)

Flurries linger overnight with temperatures dropping into the 20s Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll finally get above freezing Tuesday afternoon with a high near 42 degrees. We quickly warm up into the 50s by the middle of the week with lots of sunshine!

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking temperatures near 60 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. It looks like we could see scattered showers starting Friday night and lingering into the morning on New Year’s Day.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

