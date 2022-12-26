Store owner shot, killed in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A store owner was shot and killed on Christmas Day, police say.

Covington Police Department was called to the Bull Market convenience store on Highway 51 South around 1 p.m.

Officers found the store owner dead and determined he’d been shot.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Adel Elrafei.

Detectives have not determined the motive behind the homicide but say the cash register was opened and money was missing.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, call police at 901-475-1261.

