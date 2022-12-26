Travelers urged to use caution as snow falls across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in some hazardous conditions on Monday.

Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.

The snow came after the area experienced dangerously low temperatures, with wind chills in the negative degrees, which began on Friday, Dec. 23.

While temperatures remained below freezing Monday, the area will soon say hello to warmer temperatures.

Stay up to date with the latest road conditions/closings here:

Blount County

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they have received several reports of slick roads throughout the county. As a result of the winter weather, BCSO deputies said they were working multiple vehicle accidents as of Monday evening.

“Sheriff’s deputies are currently working multiple vehicle accidents. Snow is in the forecast for the remainder of the evening, but temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid-morning Tuesday, so roads may remain slick through the night,” a BCSO spokesperson said.

Officials asked that residents remain at home unless absolutely necessary and that they would be responding to calls as normal.

Cocke County

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency asked travelers to turn their headlights on during “low light” conditions, such as, when it is snowing, raining or an hour before sunset.

“This dramatically reduces your chances of getting into a motor vehicle accident,” officials said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Due to snow and ice conditions, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that certain roads had been temporarily closed, including:

Gatlinburg Bypass

Little River Road from the Sugarlands VC to the Townsend Wye

Laurel Creek Road at the Townsend Wye

Foothills Parkway West, beginning at the recently renovated section

Knox County

The Knoxville Police Department said that the snowfall had slowed traffic, creating congestion across many roadways.

“Use caution and allow for extra travel time,” a KPD spokesperson said.

Loudon County

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office activated its Inclement Weather Operations Plan due to low temperatures and increased snowfall in the county.

In the plan, deputies said they would only respond to emergencies and crashes with injuries until further notice.

“If you’re involved in a non-injury crash or slide off the roadway, you’re encouraged to swap information with any involved parties (if applicable) and contact your insurance carrier and inform them of your snow-related damage,” officials said. “Deputies will respond to any vehicle crash that involves injuries.”

Sevier County

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency urged drivers to use caution across the county due to accumulated snow. Officials also said departments were out treating the roadways.

Sevierville Police Department officials said Public Works crews were applying salt to city roadways, while prioritizing primary routes. Afterward, they planned to move to secondary streets.

“Allow plenty of extra driving time & be especially careful on bridges & overpasses,” officials said.

Please use caution on the roadways.

Snow has accumulated on some roads, and which could make driving more hazardous. Road departments are out treating the roads now.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

The Tennessee Department of Transportation also shared that crews were actively treating roads across the region as snowfall continued. As a result, some areas around Knoxville were congested.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Morristown shared that due to the recent cold streak and temperatures remaining below freezing, the snowfall would accumulate on roads, creating hazardous conditions.

