17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after driving more than 100 mph on a road in Virginia, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook that Sgt. B.W. Collins saw a Ford Mustang driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Collins activated his light, but the driver kept going passing another vehicle in a curve.

When the sergeant recognized he couldn’t catch up to the Mustang he notified other deputies in the area.

Deputy A.T. Lechemby spotted the vehicle and stopped the 17-year-old driver at Stafford Christian Church.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was released to a parent with summonses for eluding, reckless driving by speed, passing on curve, expired registration and defective breaks.

The teen will face a court date next year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says

Latest News

The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades
Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do
Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture...
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt