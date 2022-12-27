Crews face weather challenges while fighting house fire in Knox Co., officials say

The cause of the fire will be under investigation, officials said.
Rural Metro Fire officials responded to a house fire Monday night.
Rural Metro Fire officials responded to a house fire Monday night.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews faced a number of challenges after responding to a house fire in Knox County Monday night, officials said.

Crews dispatched to the report of a house fire in the 7300 block of Dogwood Drive in West Knox County at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26. Once on the scene, firefighters found a home fully engulfed by flames and the occupants outside the structure.

A release stated that crews were “severely hampered” by poor road conditions. In addition, officials said obtaining a water source in the freezing temperatures and snowy conditions added additional challenges.

As of 10:15 p.m., crews were still on the scene and expected to be there for hours to come, according to a spokesperson. Crews were said to have “performed as well as they could” amid the weather issues.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause will be under investigation, officials said.

Due to snow and ice, several counties across East Tennessee reported hazardous and slick conditions. As a result, officials asked drivers to stay off the roads until warmer temperatures arrive.

