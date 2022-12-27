East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas

Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas.

Crews responded to the family’s home Tuesday morning.

“This residence was home to three young children,” officials said. “Fortunately they were not home at the time of the fire. However all contents of the home were a total loss. This including the children’s Christmas.”

Now, they are asking for help in making things right. The station, located at 295 Luther Proffitt Rd., will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday for donations.

You can find a list of the children’s’ clothing sizes and interest here:

