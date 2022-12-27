Family member remembers loved ones lost in Cumberland Co. fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family member of those who died in an early-morning fire in Cumberland County Monday shared memories of the loved ones they lost.

“You just don’t believe it,” said Crystal Dossett, who lost her sister, Melissa, in the fire.

Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that six people, four adults, and two children, died in a house fire on Plateau Road the day after Christmas.

Family members said a mother, father, their three and four-year-old kids, and two grandparents were killed in the fire.

“It’s tragic either way to lose them all,” Dossett said.

She said the group celebrated Christmas just a day before the devastation occurred. Dossett described the family as family-oriented people who went to church.

“I’d say like a little house on the prairie type family, really,” Dossett explained. “No matter what, the kids could have nothing, they would find fun in the dirt, literally outside, and they were just great. Everybody loved them.”

Dossett said the couple had four more kids, which were stepchildren to Melissa. They spent the night at other family members’ homes when the fire took place; however, most of their belongings inside the home were lost.

“Those were their parents; they had all their money and food and everything,” Dossett said. “School-wise, they are having issues getting clothes, food, school supplies, stuff like that because everything was in that house.”

Dossett said the children have places to go and are being taken care of. If you’d like to donate something to help the kids, contact WVLT News Reporter John Pirsos at john.pirsos@wvlt-tv.com.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals at this time.

