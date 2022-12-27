First Alert for slick morning commute, warmer temperatures on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Monday’s snow, main roads are wet and back roads are still snow-covered this morning. The morning commute could be very messy and slick, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We picked up anywhere from a dusting to about 1″ of snow throughout the day on Monday. This led to snow-covered and wet roads. With temperatures below freezing, black ice is possible this morning on the main roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Those back roads that are still snow-covered are very slick as well. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues through the morning commute as roads could re-freeze with no sunshine and temperatures below freezing.

Temperatures are in the low to mid-20s this morning with cloudy skies. We’ll see more sunshine by lunch time with highs struggling to get to 40 degrees. Areas that have snow on the ground could stay colder this afternoon as the snow melts.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s return Wednesday and Thursday!

We’ll stay in the 50s to near 60 heading into the holiday weekend.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking rain late Friday, but most of it looks to arrive New Year’s Eve. Showers linger overnight into New Year’s Day. We could be tracking another cold front by Tuesday of next week.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

