One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One person has been taken into custody Monday evening, following a report of a shots fired call, according to officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said multiple police agencies responded to a shots fired complaint on US 119 in Pineville near Pine Mountain Storage.

After a short while, Bell County sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest two men, including Shane Douglas, the suspect in the shooting. The other man was eventually released and was not charged.

Jacobs said Bell County deputies were shot at from an unknown location. He said the deputies were not injured.

KSP troopers had to shut down US-119 for more than two hours while looking for the suspects. Local stores were also evacuated and closed as law enforcement combed the area.

Douglas is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and fleeing and evading police on foot.

He has been taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

