Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among snow.(Michigan State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A postal worker was left with numerous broken bones and injuries after her mail truck was hit head-on by a semi-truck the day before Christmas Eve.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened Friday morning in Kent County in western Michigan, north of Grand Rapids.

Troopers said the driver of the postal truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among snow. Icy roads can also be seen surrounding the area.

Icy roads can also be seen surrounding the area.
Icy roads can also be seen surrounding the area.(Michigan State Police)

Family members identified the USPS driver as Dora Schweiger. On a GoFundMe page, Schweiger’s daughters said she suffered two broken ankles, two broken legs, a broken pelvis bone, a broken tailbone, broken ribs, two broken wrists, and two broken arms.

Schweiger will be undergoing multiple surgeries, including on her left leg, left foot, left wrist, and potentially left pinky.

Her daughters said Christmas wouldn’t be the same with their mom in the hospital, and that she will likely be there into the new year.

“This will be her first Christmas in the hospital, and those who know our mom know that this woman ADORES Christmas,” her daughters wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Schweiger’s future is unclear, as her daughters said they are unsure if she will be able to walk again.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
NASA photos reveal the icy landscapes that are on Mars during the winter.
NASA shares photos of Mars in winter
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
More sunshine today
Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures