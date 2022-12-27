Re-freezing to fog to sun Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much of Monday’s forecasted snow has already melted. Next up? Re-freezing today (salt those stairs!), followed by fog, and then warmer sunshine. We have two stout chances of rain next week.

We’re also back into the 60s for the end of the 8-day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enjoy that warmer sunshine! Once we hit night-time, we will fall fast - for one of the last times, for now. We fall to around 25 degrees tonight under a clear sky. Normally, no big deal, right? This time, we could see re-freezing over the Monday snowpack.

