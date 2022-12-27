Road crews clear snow and ice, prepare for refreeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all hands on deck for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County Public Works Tuesday, as road crews worked to clear snow and ice off the roads.

“We have about 60 people out in trucks brining, salting, some trucks are just equipped with plows, so they’re plowing,” said Director of Operations for Knox County Public Works, Bobby Greene.

In less than 24 hours, Knox County Public Works used 400 tons of salt and 15 thousand gallons of brine.

“The snow started, and once it started, it came so fast and laid on the roads, mainly, I think, because they were so cold, and we just could not keep up,” said Greene.

For this snow event, TDOT did not pretreat roadways. They said residual salt and brine remained from winter weather on Christmas Eve.

“In this case, the roads had already been treated, so there wasn’t a need to go over them a second time before this winter weather event,” said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Main roads have stayed a priority for both TDOT and Knox County Public Works. They will be working to treat icy spots and warn drivers to look out for black ice.

